More and more fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kostanay region

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 July 2021, 14:00
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Kostanay region continues to register more and more fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of July 20, 141 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kostanay region.

Of 141, 26 contracted the novel coronavirus from their close contacts and 23 are symptomless cases.

The biggest number of fresh infections – 43 – were reported in Kostanay city. Arkalyk town added 28 new COVID-19 cases, Rudny town – 25 new COVID-19 cases.

In total, Kostanay region has detected 18,547 COVID-19 cases since April 3, 2020. 17,014 people made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.


