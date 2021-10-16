Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Monuments to Shamshi Kaldayakov and Tolegen Aibergenov unveiled in Aktobe

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 October 2021, 13:53
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Monuments to composer Shamshi Kaldayakov and poet Tolegen Aibergenov have been unveiled in Aktobe, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Both monuments were installed in the center of the city – in the Lovers Alley in Zhubanov Street. The monument to Tolegen Aibergenov is 3.2m tall. Shamshi Kaldayakov’s monument is seated with a musical instrument in his hands.

At the unveiling ceremony akim (governor) of Aktobe region Ondasyn Urazalin noted that this is a historical event for the region. «The Kazakh land is abundant in great figures whose talent left its mark in the history of the country,» he stressed.

According to Urazalin, Tolegen Aibergenov and Shamshi Kaldayakov have a special place in the history of Kazakhstan as well. «Our common task is to cherish and popularize their heritage among the young generation,» he added.

Participating in the unveiling ceremony were Shamshi Kaldayakov’s sister Raikhan Dombayeva, Tolegen Aibergenov’s daughter Makhabbat Aibergenova, participants of the two-day republican literary forum ‘Adebiyet.Rukh.Kogam’ and many others.

