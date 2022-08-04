Qazaq TV
Monuments to Alash Movement leaders to appear across Kazakhstan
4 August 2022 13:17

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Monuments to the Alash Movement leaders and other prominent Kazakhstanis are to be installed across the country, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Monuments to Akhmet Baitursynuly and Mirjaqip Dulatuly will be installed in Kostanay region, a monument to Akhmet Baitursynuly and a bust to Zhumat Shanin will appear in Almaty city.

A special commission featuring well-known Kazakhstani sculptors, artists, scientists has approved the installment of monuments.

Minister of Culture and Sports Dauren Abayev said the monuments play a special role in preserving the historical memory. That is why it is of paramount importance to pay utmost attention every step of the way from planning a monument to installing one.

Members of the commission unanimously supported the proposals of akimats (regional administrations) of Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Turkistan, and Ulytau regions to install monuments to Kazakh writer Sherkhan Murtaza, poet and statesman Kakimbek Salykov, veteran of the World War II Dzhaksybek Unshibayev and others.


