Monument to well-known Kazakh batyr unveiled in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – A monument to a well-known batyr (warrior) and commander Yedige batyr has been unveiled in Aktobe city today, Kazinform reports.

The unveiling ceremony of the 4-m tall bronze monument is dated to the celebration of the 750th anniversary of the Altyn orda country. The monument was made by Kazakhstani sculptor Zhenis Zhubankossov.

«The Kazakh land is filled with legends. There were many ancestors who protected our motherland against enemies. It is our duty to worship their memory,» said governor of Aktobe region Ondassyn Urazalin at the unveiling ceremony.

The reason why the monument was installed in Aktobe region is that locals believe that Yedige batyr was laid to rest somewhere in the region.



