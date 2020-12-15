Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 December 2020, 19:31
Monument to Shamshi Kaldayakov unveiled in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – A monument to Shamshi Kaldayakov has been unveiled in the city of Turkestan on the eve of the Independence Day, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.

Attending the unveiling ceremony were akim (governor) of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev, senator Alimzhan Kurtayev, laureate of the Alash International Literary Prize Kopen Amirbek, and musical producer Kaldybek Kurmanaliyev, reps of mass media and cultural circles.

photo


Addressing the participants of the ceremony governor Shukeyev said Turkestan region is the land which gave a lot of talents to the Kazakh steppes. This year marks the 90th anniversary of Shamshi Kaldayakov, the composer of the Kazakh national anthem and the king of the Kazakh waltz. The monument to the composer installed in Turkestan is a wonderful gift to the people of Kazakhstan on the eve of the holiday, he said.

The 2.5m bronze monument to the renowned Kazakhstani composer was designed by sculptor Tluberdi Binashev.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Culture   Kazakhstan   Turkestan region  
