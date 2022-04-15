Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Monument to Roza Baglanova installed in Almaty

    15 April 2022, 19:03

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty hosted a ceremony of opening of a monument to people’s artist of the USSR Roza Baglanova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The event was part of the celebration of the 100 th anniversary of opera and pop singer Roza Baglanova.

    The 4.8m tall monument was installed in Medeu district in front of the Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic where Roza Baglanova performed in 1949-60. The bronze and granite monument was designed by sculptors Gaziz Yeshkenov, Aidar Zhamkhan, and Ulagat Akzholtai.

    Attending the event were Mayor of Almaty city Yerbolat Dossayev and representatives of the local intelligentsia.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Culture
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region