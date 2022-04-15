Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Monument to Roza Baglanova installed in Almaty

Adlet Seilkhanov
15 April 2022, 19:03
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty hosted a ceremony of opening of a monument to people’s artist of the USSR Roza Baglanova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was part of the celebration of the 100 th anniversary of opera and pop singer Roza Baglanova.

The 4.8m tall monument was installed in Medeu district in front of the Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic where Roza Baglanova performed in 1949-60. The bronze and granite monument was designed by sculptors Gaziz Yeshkenov, Aidar Zhamkhan, and Ulagat Akzholtai.

Attending the event were Mayor of Almaty city Yerbolat Dossayev and representatives of the local intelligentsia.

