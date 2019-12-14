Monument to national writer Khamit Yergaliyev unveiled in Atyrau

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan a monument to the national writer, State Prize laureate, outstanding poet Khamit Yergaliyev was unveiled in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the Regional Communications Service.

According to the sculptor Nurgalym Isabayev, the monument took him one year. Congratulations were expressed by the son and daughter of Khamit Yergaliyev - Murat and Gulzhan. Deputy chairman of the board of the Kazakhstan Union of Writers Mereke Kulkenov voiced his congratulations on the monument’s opening as well.

The outstanding poet and writer Khamit Yergaliyev was born in the village of Novobogat, Isatai district, in 1916. Now this village is named after Khamit Yergaliyev. Since June 1940 he served in the army, was a squadron commander in cavalry units. During the Second World War he was seriously wounded in the battles near Budapest and in January 1945 he was demobilized. He was awarded the Order of the Second World War II, two Orders of the Red Banner of Labor, the Badge of Honor, the Order «Friendship of Peoples» and many medals. The first poems appeared in print in 1936. Being the author of more than thirty books, Yergaliyev left an indelible mark in Kazakh literature mainly as an epic poet. In 1982 he was awarded the State Prize named after Abay for the book titled «Altyn zeren» (Golden Bowl). In 1986 he became the People's Writer of Kazakhstan.