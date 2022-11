Monument to legendary doctor unveils in Kazakh capital

3 November 2022, 17:37

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A monument honoring founder and 1st director of the national traumatology and orthopedics research centre Nurlan Batpenov is inaugurated in the Kazakh capital with the participation of Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat, the Ministry’s press service reports.

Photo: gov.kz