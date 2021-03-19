Monument to Kazakh translator Herold Belger installed in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A monument to well-known writer, literary scholar and representative of the Kazakh literature Herold Belger was installed in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the unveiling ceremony were Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev, Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova, akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev, eminent writers, poets and many others.

During the ceremony Secretary Kusherbayev read out load the message from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who commended Bellger’s great contribution to the development of literature and culture of our nation.

Her-aga, as the Kazakhs lovingly called Belger, created the golden bridge between the Kazakh and German cultures and did a lot to popularize Abai’s work in Germany. Raised in the spirit of the Kazakh steppe, Belger always highlighted the most pressing and relevant issues of the spirituality of the nation, discussed them with the society and proposed the ways to solve them. The most important thing is that Herold Belger helped form the united nation of Kazakhstan. The monument installed is the symbol of unity and accord in our country, the message reads.

The monument was installed in the northern part of the intersection of Zhambyl and Shoqan Ualikhanov streets in the 12 months alley. The writer lived in that part of the city and enjoyed taking strolls down that alley. The monument was created by sculptor Nurlan Dalbai.

You can learn more about Herold Belger at adebiportal.kz.