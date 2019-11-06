Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Monument to Kazakh artist Amangeldy Shakenov installed in Russia

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 November 2019, 19:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A monument to Kazakh-born artist Amangely Shakenov has been installed in the Russian city of Omsk, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

The monument was installed on Lenin Street next to the Kazakh Consulate in Omsk.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Russia Imangali Tasmagambetov attended the unveiling ceremony. During the ceremony he stressed that as a member of the Kazakhstan Artists’ Union Amangeldy Shakenov made an invaluable contribution to the development of spiritual ties between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Pointing out that Shakenov was renowned and respected both in Russia and Kazakhstan, Ambassador Tasmagambetov said that he is confident that the artist’s paintings will touch the hearts people in both countries.

The monument was made of bronze and granite by sculptor Meiram Baimukhanov based in Saint Petersburg.

Valery Boiko, First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Omsk Region, noted that Amangeldy Shakenov was the true master, a man of incredible talent whose works combined the Kazakh and Russian culture.

Amangeldy Shakenov passed away at the age of 74 on May 1, 2018.

