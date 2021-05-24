Monument to great Abai to be installed in Kharkiv

KHARKIV. KAZINFORM – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ukraine H.E. Darkhan Kaletayev met with Secretary of the Kharkiv State Council Igor Terekhov in order to discuss the installment of a monument to great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai in the city, Kazinform reports.

According to the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine, at the meeting sculptor Seifaddin Kurbanov made a presentation of the 4-meter tall monument which will be installed in one of the central picturesque squares of Kharkivsurrounded by fountains and greenery.

Ambassador Kaletayev thanked the city authorities for an initiative to install the monument as, according to him, it will deepen spiritual ties between the fraternal people and promote cooperation in culture and arts.

He said that the Kazakh side considers the monument as a tribute to the Kazakh people, their history and spirituality of Kazakhstan.

In this context it should be mentioned that economic and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Ukraine has entered a brand new level and are gaining momentum.