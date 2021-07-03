Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Cultural Heritage

    Monument to Dina Nurpeissova unveiled in Kazakh capital

    3 July 2021, 18:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A monument to Dina Nurpeissova was unveiled in the Kazakh capital city, Kazinform reports.

    Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev, Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov, heads of state bodies, Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov, public figures took part in the opening ceremony. It is celebrates the 160th anniversary of the kyuishi.

    It is erected at the junction of Abylai Khan and Kyuishi Dina streets.

    The author of the monument is Bauyrkan Zhalyn. Its length is 5.5 m, weight is 45 tons.

    Dina Nurpeissova was born in 1861 in Naryn-kum, today’s West Kazakhstan. She gave her last concert in 1952 at the age of 91. She passed away on January 31, 1995.

    Her works became the classic works of Kazakh dombra music, including Bulbul, Kogen tup, Baizhuma, Zhiger and other kyuis.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    5 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands