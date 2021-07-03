Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Monument to Dina Nurpeissova unveiled in Kazakh capital

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 July 2021, 18:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A monument to Dina Nurpeissova was unveiled in the Kazakh capital city, Kazinform reports.

Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev, Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov, heads of state bodies, Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov, public figures took part in the opening ceremony. It is celebrates the 160th anniversary of the kyuishi.

It is erected at the junction of Abylai Khan and Kyuishi Dina streets.

The author of the monument is Bauyrkan Zhalyn. Its length is 5.5 m, weight is 45 tons.

Dina Nurpeissova was born in 1861 in Naryn-kum, today’s West Kazakhstan. She gave her last concert in 1952 at the age of 91. She passed away on January 31, 1995.

Her works became the classic works of Kazakh dombra music, including Bulbul, Kogen tup, Baizhuma, Zhiger and other kyuis.

