18 August 2022 16:20

Monument to border guards unveils in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A monument honoring border guards opened in the Kazakh capital at the initiative of the Frontier Service of the Kazakh National Security Committee and the association of veterans, Kazinform reports. Its opening is dated to the 30th anniversary of the Frontier Service of Kazakhstan.

The monument is erected in the Almaty district. 1st deputy chairman of the Frontier Service of the Kazakh National Security Committee Aidar Aimurzin, deputy mayor of the city Esset Baiken, veterans of the Frontier Service of the Kazakh National Security Committee, head of the association of veterans Tursun Uazhanov took part in the opening ceremony.

During the ceremony, Tursun Uazhanov congratulated all the border guards on the 30th anniversary of the Frontier Service of Kazakhstan wishing all health, an open sky, and success.