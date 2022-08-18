Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Nur-Sultan
Monument to border guards unveils in Kazakh capital
18 August 2022 16:20

Monument to border guards unveils in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A monument honoring border guards opened in the Kazakh capital at the initiative of the Frontier Service of the Kazakh National Security Committee and the association of veterans, Kazinform reports. Its opening is dated to the 30th anniversary of the Frontier Service of Kazakhstan.

The monument is erected in the Almaty district. 1st deputy chairman of the Frontier Service of the Kazakh National Security Committee Aidar Aimurzin, deputy mayor of the city Esset Baiken, veterans of the Frontier Service of the Kazakh National Security Committee, head of the association of veterans Tursun Uazhanov took part in the opening ceremony.

During the ceremony, Tursun Uazhanov congratulated all the border guards on the 30th anniversary of the Frontier Service of Kazakhstan wishing all health, an open sky, and success.


Read also
Constitution Day concert held in Kazakh capital
Kazakh Parliament Chambers to convene Sep 1
Splendid September at Astana Opera
New head of Almaty district in Nur-Sultan named
Mayor of Nur-Sultan Kulginov calls to slow down paces of housing construction
Pope Francis to hold Holy Mass in Expo 2017 grounds in Nur-Sultan
26,000 to go to school very first time in Kazakh capital
Car catches on fire in Nur-Sultan
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive