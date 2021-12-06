Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Monument to Alisher Navoi to unveil in Kazakh capital

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 December 2021, 20:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s joint briefing for journalists the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan paid great attention to cultural and humanitarian ties, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, told journalists about the decision taken to build a monument to great poet Alisher Navoi in the capital city of Kazakhstan. The sides hailed the initiative to hold forums of creative intelligentsia of both countries and spoke for activating cooperation between the universities.

A number of leading universities of Kazakhstan expressed interest in opening affiliates in Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan is ready to accept Uzbek students to study at the Yassawi University in Turkestan through Yassawi Scholarship.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Culture   Education    President of Kazakhstan   
