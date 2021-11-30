Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Monument to Al-Farabi unveiled in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 November 2021, 13:17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unveiling ceremony of a monument to great philosopher and thinker Al-Farabi has been held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the ceremony Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Krumbek Kusherbayev emphasized that Al Farabi is a great thinker and researcher whose works are still relevant until this day. According to him, Al-Farabi was one of the geniuses, highly reputed intellectuals both in the East and the West.

photo

photo

Secretary Kusherbayev reminded that First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev praised Al-Farabi’s heritage in his article ‘Seven Facets of the Great Steppe’. Al-Farabi’s 1150th anniversary was widely celebrated in 2020 in line with the decree of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Secretary of State also stressed that today we are facing new challenges and that Kazakhstan’s youth should possess new world outlook, deep conscience and free spirit.

The unveiling ceremony of the 9.5m-tall monument to Al-Farabi was dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Culture   Events   Kazakhstan   Al-Farabi 1150 Years   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
