Monument to al-Farabi to be installed in Nur-Sultan

Kudrenok Tatyana
4 November 2021, 16:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A monument to Abu Nasr al-Farabi will be installed in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In 2019, the Presidential Administration gave an instruction to install the monuments to al-Farabi, Kurmangazy, Zhumabek Tashenov and other prominent figures. However, all plans were put on hold last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Head of the Strategic and Budget Planning Department of Nur-Sultan city Kaisar Mankarayev said the monument to al-Farabi is expected to be ready soon. Necessary funds have been earmarked for the development of the monuments to Zhumabek Tashenov and Talgat Bigeldinov this year.

It bears to remind that the Al-Farabi Center was unveiled at the Schoolchildren’s Palace in the Kazakh capital last year. The Palace now bears the name of al-Farabi.


History of Kazakhstan    Culture   Science and research   Kazakhstan  
