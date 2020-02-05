Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Monument to Al-Farabi may appear in Kazakh capital

    5 February 2020, 16:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Well-known Kazakhstani writer Tolen Abdik suggested installing a monument to Al-Farabi in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

    The proposal came during the session of the commission for Rukhani Janghyru program in the Akorda presidential residence.

    Abdik pointed to the fact that Abu Nasr Al-Farabi is considered the second greatest teacher after Aristotle and one of the most genius people in the history of humankind. «We can be proud of him. And in this light I suggest installing a monument to Al-Farabi in the Kazakh capital,» he said.

    He also suggested celebrating the Al-Farabi’s anniversary in association with UNESCO.

    Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev revealed that the 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi, the 175th anniversary of Abai and the 2200th anniversary of Shymkent city will be celebrated with the support of UNESCO.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Rukhani Janghyru Nur-Sultan Al-Farabi 1150 Years
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    3 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August