Monument to Al-Farabi may appear in Kazakh capital

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 February 2020, 16:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Well-known Kazakhstani writer Tolen Abdik suggested installing a monument to Al-Farabi in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

The proposal came during the session of the commission for Rukhani Janghyru program in the Akorda presidential residence.

Abdik pointed to the fact that Abu Nasr Al-Farabi is considered the second greatest teacher after Aristotle and one of the most genius people in the history of humankind. «We can be proud of him. And in this light I suggest installing a monument to Al-Farabi in the Kazakh capital,» he said.

He also suggested celebrating the Al-Farabi’s anniversary in association with UNESCO.

Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev revealed that the 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi, the 175th anniversary of Abai and the 2200th anniversary of Shymkent city will be celebrated with the support of UNESCO.


Culture   Rukhani Janghyru   Nur-Sultan   Al-Farabi 1150 Years  
