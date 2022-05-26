Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Monument to Abai unveiled in Bishkek

Adlet Seilkhanov
26 May 2022, 19:48
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Japarov took part in the ceremony of opening of a monument of the great Abai in the Central Alley of the Theatre Square in the Kyrgyz capital, kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Kazakh Head of State called the opening of the monument in Bishkek a significant day in the spiritual life of Kazakh and Kyrgyz people. According to him, this event symbolizes Kyrgyzstan's special respect for the Kazakh people.

Tokayev thanked Japaroc for the support for the lofty initiative.

«For sure, this step will contribute to a more rapprochement among the two brotherly countries, located at the foothills of the Alatau Mountains. Great Abai wrote about the spiritual closeness of our people at the time. Describing the history of the Kazakh people, he especially highlighted the role of Kyrgyz. The great Kazakh poet said: «There is no Kazakh to doubt a single origin of Kyrgyz and Kazakhs.« Indeed, our people have common roots and language, soul, and aspirations. A monument to Manas revered by each Kazakh is to be unveiled in Kazakhstan in the nearest future. I'd like to note the contribution of Chokan Valikhanov to the study of the Manas epic. We also remember that Mukhtar Auezov supported the epic at the time when its fate was questioned,» said Tokayev.

The Kazakh President believes that these facts serve as bright evidence of mutual understanding and support for each other. The Head of State expressed confidence in the inviolability of the brotherly ties between the countries and wished prosperity to the Kyrgyz people.

In his speech, Sadyr Japarov noted the great importance of the day for Kyrgyz and Kazakh people.

«I congratulate you on the opening of the monument to the great Kazah poet, philosopher, and humanist Abai in Bishkek city. It is symbolic that we honor the great poet whose personality connects the two countries on the eve of 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations. The legacies of Abai and Toktogul, Mukhtar, and Chinghiz demonstrate the closeness of the spiritual worlds of the two nations. I'd like to note that the special cultural center was opened at the National Library dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai. I am sure that our friendship with the brotherly Kazakh people will be developed further in all spheres,» said the Kyrgyz President.

Wrapping up the ceremony, Kazakh President Tokayev held a meeting with reps of intelligentsia of the two countries present at the ceremony.

