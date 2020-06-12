Go to the main site
    Monument to Abai and his sons to be installed in Semei

    12 June 2020, 15:41

    SEMEI. KAZINFORM – Reconstruction and renovation works are in full swing at the historical and cultural museum of Abai in Semei. All works are dated to the 175th anniversary of the great poet, thinker and enlightener, Kazinform reports.

    According to Turdykul Shanbai, director of the museum, the preparations for the anniversary are in full swing and divided into several parts. First, there come construction works, then, restoration works, and, afterwards, museumification.

    Work is in place to improve lightning and lawns in the territory surrounding the museum. Restoration of the Akhmet Riza’s mosque-madrasa in the territory of the museum is also underway.

    Turdykul Shanbai revealed that builders had tried to stick to one style throughout the renovation works. In his words, it is of paramount importance. He also stated a monument to Abai and his sons will be installed in the territory of the museum.

