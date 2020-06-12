Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Abai 175 Years

Monument to Abai and his sons to be installed in Semei

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 June 2020, 15:41
Monument to Abai and his sons to be installed in Semei

SEMEI. KAZINFORM – Reconstruction and renovation works are in full swing at the historical and cultural museum of Abai in Semei. All works are dated to the 175th anniversary of the great poet, thinker and enlightener, Kazinform reports.

According to Turdykul Shanbai, director of the museum, the preparations for the anniversary are in full swing and divided into several parts. First, there come construction works, then, restoration works, and, afterwards, museumification.

photo

Work is in place to improve lightning and lawns in the territory surrounding the museum. Restoration of the Akhmet Riza’s mosque-madrasa in the territory of the museum is also underway.

Turdykul Shanbai revealed that builders had tried to stick to one style throughout the renovation works. In his words, it is of paramount importance. He also stated a monument to Abai and his sons will be installed in the territory of the museum.

photo

photo


East Kazakhstan region    Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
Popular
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3