    Monument honoring poet Rudaki unveiled in Kazakh capital

    24 September 2021, 14:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev and Rustami Emomali, the Speaker of Majlisi Milli of Majlisi Oli of Republic of Tajikistan, took part in the ceremony of unveiling a monument to poet, founder of Tajik and Persian classic literature Abu Abdullah Rudaki in Nur-Sultan, the Senate’s press service reports.

    The Kazakh Speaker noted that Kazakhstan highly appreciates literary legacy of great poet Rudaki. His poetry is the part of the treasury of the world literature.

    The monument to the founder of Tajik and Persian classic literature is unveiled in the Rudaki Street in Nur-Sultan. As stated there, there is also the Abai Street in Dushanbe.

    The speakers also took part in the ceremony of laying the foundation stone of the new building the Embassy of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

