Monument and alley in honor of Abai unveiled in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – An alley named after the great Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai has been unveiled in Tolebii district of Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

A monument to Abai was unveiled in the alley the same day. The unveiling ceremony was dated to the 175th anniversary of the great poet. The new 3-m monument was installed in Aiteke bi Street.

Attending the unveiling ceremony were akim (head) of the district Bauyrzhan Omarbekov, member of the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union Temirgali Kopbayev, reps of the intellectual circles and journalists.

«The goal of the event is to pay homage to great Abai and popularize his rich heritage,» Mr. Omarbekov said at the ceremony.