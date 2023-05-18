Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Montana governor bans TikTok

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 May 2023, 09:05
Montana governor bans TikTok Photo: Getty Images

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill Wednesday banning TikTok in the state, CNN reports.

Gianforte tweeted that he has banned TikTok in Montana «to protect Montanans’ personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party,» officially making it the first state to ban the social media application.

The controversial law marks the furthest step yet by a state government to restrict TikTok over perceived security concerns and comes as some federal lawmakers have called for a national ban of TikTok. But it is expected to be challenged in court.

The bill, which will take effect in January, specifically names TikTok as its target, prohibiting the app from operating within state lines. The law also outlines potential fines of $10,000 per day for violators, including app stores found to host the social media application.

Last month, lawmakers in Montana’s House of Representatives voted 54-43 to pass the bill, known as SB419, sending it to Gianforte’s desk.

In a statement to CNN, TikTok said it would push to defend the rights of users in Montana.

Full story


