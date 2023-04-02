Go to the main site
    Monster wind causes damage in Kyzylorda region

    2 April 2023, 13:36

    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – Monster wind tore off roofs of houses and even damaged a metal pipe of a local enterprise in Kazalinsk district in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform reports.

    As the wind whipped through Kyzylorda region, it ripped off the roofs of a local school, a first-aid station and police station in Shielsk district. It also damaged the metal pipe of Qazaly Temirzholzhylu enterprise.

    The regional authorities issued a statement warning the locals of the monster wind that wreaked havoc in the area. Thankfully, there were no casualties or injures among the locals.

    Meteorologists issued a storm warning, according to which, wind could gust up to 23-28 mps.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kyzylorda region Incidents Weather in Kazakhstan
