Monster wind allegedly overturns passenger bus in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – A passenger bus capsized on the Karaganda-Astana highway injuring a male passenger in his 70s, Kazinform correspondent reports.



The road accident happened on the highway at 17:30 pm on Friday 10 km away from Osakarovka village.

The 33-year-old driver of the bus en route Almaty-Astana lost control of the vehicle. At the moment of the accident there were 20 passengers on board.

The monster wind reportedly is to blame for the accident. Local authorities put the region on storm alert due to gusty wind that day.

The 65-year-old passenger was hospitalized from the scene.

The police are investigating