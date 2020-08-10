Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Monsoon rains claim at least 58 lives in Pakistan

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 August 2020, 18:55
Monsoon rains claim at least 58 lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - At least 58 people have lost their lives due to heavy monsoon rains triggering flash floods in Pakistan, local media said on Monday quoting officials, IRNA reports.

Provinces of Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan have been badly hit by torrential rainfalls and subsequent floods.

Pakistan army in many areas is carrying out flood relief operation. According to military media wing ISPR, Pakistan Army and Navy rescue teams, including medical and engineering teams, are assisting civil administration to rescue stranded people to safer places in Sindh province.

According to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority, eight people died in Balochistan due to floods, 19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight in Punjab, 12 in Sindh, 10 in Gilgit-Baltistan and one in Kashmir.

Spokesman of Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani said the government is making all out efforts to provide relief assistance to the rain and flood affected people in the province.

He said that eight people lost their lives and seventeen others were injured in rains and flood related incidents in Balochistan.

He said that Pakistan Army along with district administration is fully engaged in rescue and relief operations in affected areas.

Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Heavy fall is also expected in Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Upper Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the period. Light rain is expected at a few places in south Punjab and lower Sindh.


Incidents    Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches