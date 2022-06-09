Monkeypox infections rising globally in endemic and non-endemic countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Just when the world was ready to breathe out as COVID-19 infections saw a significant decline globally, the news came out about monkeypox infections reported across many European countries forcing the international community to rethink their approaches to curbing infectious diseases. More about the spread of coronavirus and monkeypox across the world is in the latest article of Kazinform.

Monkeypox

Over the past two months, monkeypox has been confirmed in over 20 countries, which are not endemic to the infection.

«Since May 13, 2022, and as of June 2, 2022, 780 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported to or identified by the World Health Organization from 27 member states across four WHO regions that are not endemic for monkeypox virus. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing. Most reported cases so far have been presented through sexual health or other health services in primary or secondary health care facilities and have involved mainly, but not exclusively, men who have sex with men,» said the WHO.

Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonic disease that is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. According to the World Health Organization, the virus symptoms last from 2 to 4 weeks with a possibility of severe cases. Though occurring primarily in tropical rainforest areas of central and west Africa, it might be exported to other regions and transmitted through close contact, including skin contact, with an infected person or animal.

«Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research, hence the name ‘monkeypox.’ The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during a period of intensified effort to eliminate smallpox. Since then, monkeypox has been reported in people in several other central and western African countries,» said the WHO.

As of June 7, according to the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the cases began to rise in several European countries with the highest number of infections reported in the United Kingdom (UK).

On May 7, UK Health Security Agency confirmed the monkeypox case in England. The patient traveled to Nigeria, where they are believed to have contracted the infection.

As of June 6, the agency detected 73 additional cases of monkeypox in England, 2 additional cases in Scotland, and 2 in Wales, which brings the total number in the UK to 302.

On May 19, the US reported its first monkeypox case identified in Massachusetts. A man had a recent travel history to Canada. CDC alert is now at level 2 – practice enhanced precautions. Level 3 would entail avoiding nonessential travel.

Currently, WHO identifies the public health risk at the global level as moderate. This is the first time monkeypox cases are broadly scattered across non-endemic and endemic.

Coronavirus

China’s biggest financial hub Shanghai eased most of the coronavirus-related curbs on June 1, after nearly a two-month lockdown.

China’s zero-Covid policy which includes mass testing, snap lockdowns, and quarantines, has come under a big test as to whether it is an effective way to address the rising cases.

In China 90 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

«At present, Shanghai has entered the stage of fully restoring normal production and life order, but the situation is still complicated and severe, and reducing new cases and preventing rebounds is still our important task,» said the city’s municipal government.

In Europe, the situation is generally more stable. Austria became one of the latest countries to lift all its coronavirus-related curbs. From May 16, entry to Austria has been restriction-free for all passengers, regardless of their country of origin.

Domestically, the Austrian government no longer requires wearing a face mask and presenting COVID passes to enter different public venues.

In Germany, rules for travelers are also eased starting June 1 and until the end of August.

«The changes concern the removal of the high-risk area category, the essential removal of 3G verification (recent recovery, vaccination, or PCR test) on entry into the country, as well as the recognition of additional vaccines for the purposes of entry into the country,» said the German Health Ministry,

64.6 million people, or 77.6 percent of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose so far. Of these, 63.1 million people, or 75.9 percent, have already received a basic immunization.

Over the past weeks, Portugal has seen a surge in cases due to the omicron subvariant BA.5.

Portugal eased most of its restrictions, and nearly 90 percent of the country’s population has received full vaccination. The government said it would continue closely monitoring the situation and had no plans to return the restrictions.

Written by Assel Satubaldina



