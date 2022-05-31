Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Monkeypox cases in UK rise to 179

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
31 May 2022, 13:12
Monkeypox cases in UK rise to 179

LONDON. KAZINFORM A total of 71 more cases of monkeypox have been identified in England, bringing the UK-wide total to 172, the UK Health Security Agency announced on Monday.

The lion’s share are in England, but there are currently four cases in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland, and one in Wales, Anadolu Agency reports.

Authorities have asked people to look out for new rashes on their body, and if they have been in contact with someone with monkeypox to voluntarily self-isolate for 21 days.

Dr. Ruth Milton, a senior medical advisor at the agency, said: «We are reminding people to look out for new spots, ulcers or blisters on any part of their body.»

Experts maintain that the risk to the public is low, as most people suffer only a mild illness and recover within a few weeks.

Monkeypox passes from person to person through close physical contact, including sexual intercourse.


World News   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes