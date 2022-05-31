Monkeypox cases in UK rise to 179

LONDON. KAZINFORM A total of 71 more cases of monkeypox have been identified in England, bringing the UK-wide total to 172, the UK Health Security Agency announced on Monday.

The lion’s share are in England, but there are currently four cases in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland, and one in Wales, Anadolu Agency reports.

Authorities have asked people to look out for new rashes on their body, and if they have been in contact with someone with monkeypox to voluntarily self-isolate for 21 days.

Dr. Ruth Milton, a senior medical advisor at the agency, said: «We are reminding people to look out for new spots, ulcers or blisters on any part of their body.»

Experts maintain that the risk to the public is low, as most people suffer only a mild illness and recover within a few weeks.

Monkeypox passes from person to person through close physical contact, including sexual intercourse.