Monkeypox cases in Israel surpass 100
19 July 2022 21:10

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM - Monkeypox cases in Israel have totaled 101, with 35 new cases detected over the past week, the county's Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday, Xinhua reports.

The ministry said it has ordered 10,000 doses of vaccine produced by Danish manufacturer Bavarian Nordic, of which 2,000 doses will arrive immediately and the rest within weeks.

The vaccines will initially be given to the population at risk through HMO clinics across the country, the ministry added.

It again advised citizens to see a doctor if they developed a fever, blistering rash, or were in close contact with someone suspected of being infected with the virus.

Monkeypox is common in wild animals like rodents, and primates including humans can also get infected with the virus.

Its symptoms include skin rashes, fever, headache, muscle ache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

The rash eventually forms a scab, which later will fall off, indicating that the person is no longer infectious.



