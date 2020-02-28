Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Mongolian President and accompanying delegates return from visit to China, start 14-day isolation

28 February 2020, 12:21
Mongolian President and accompanying delegates return from visit to China, start 14-day isolation

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM – The day before President of Mongolia Kh.Battulga returned from the one-day visit to China, Kazinform refers to MONTSAME.

During the visit that became the first visit at the level of a head of state to China since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, President Kh.Battulga held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, exchanging views on joint efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and announcing the donation of 30 thousand sheep by the people of Mongolia to China.

Also, Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang paid a courtesy call on the Mongolian President.

Immediately upon their arrival in Mongolia, President Kh.Battulga and accompanying delegates have been taken to 14-day isolation as a precautionary measure.

The President was accompanied by D.Tsogtbaatar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, D.Gankhuyag, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to the People’s Republic of China, Major General T.Badral, Head of the National Emergency Management Agency, U.Shijir, Chief of Staff to the President, and T.Tegshjargal, Foreign Policy Advisor to the President.


World News   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session