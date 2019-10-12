Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mongolian, Kazakh businesses interested in creating sheep clusters

Alzhanova Raushan
12 October 2019, 10:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The day before Saparkhan Omarov, Kazakhstan’s Minister for Agriculture, met with the Minister of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry of Mongolia C. Ulan, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the department.

Mr. Omarov noted that Mongolia is an important trade and economic partner in the field of agriculture in particular in beef cattle and sheep breeding.

Currently, cooperation of the countries is carried out within the framework of a memorandum between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture of Mongolia, as well as the agreements reached during the meetings of the Kazakh-Mongolian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural partnership.

Kazakhstan is interested in joint livestock and meat processing projects. The Veterinary Service of Kazakhstan works closely with the Veterinary Service of Mongolia. The day before a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of veterinary medicine was signed by representatives of the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture and the Main Veterinary Administration under the Agency of the Mongolian Government.

Mongolian and Kazakhstani businesses are interested in implementing joint projects in Kazakhstan to develop meat processing and create sheep-breeding clusters. Thus, the parties have discussed meat processing projects on the basis of the Semipalatinsk meat processing plant and «Steppe Sheep» sheep-breeding cluster of Karaganda region.

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Agriculture also noted that the work on interaction between the two states’ research organizations is underway.

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Mongolia in agricultural products in January-July 2019 amounted to USD24.0 million.

The export of agricultural products from Kazakhstan to Mongolia in January-July 2019 increased to USD23.8 million.

Foreign policy    Government of Kazakhstan   Agro-industrial complex development   Ministry of Agriculture  
