Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Mongolian Ambassador presents credentials at Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    3 November 2021, 19:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Shakhrat Nuryshev met with the Ambassador of Mongolia to Kazakhstan Dorzh Bayarkhuu, who handed him copies of his credentials, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, interaction within the framework of regional and international organizations such as the UN, CICA, etc. The interlocutors noted the positive dynamics of trade and economic relations between the two countries this year.

    Bayarkhuu thanked the Kazakh side for organizing at a high level the 6th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the CICA member states and the official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Batmunkh Battsetseg to Kazakhstan on October 11-14, 2021.

    Nuryshev congratulated the Mongolian diplomat on his appointment and wished him success in his activities for the benefit of the development of relations between the two countries.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region