Mongolia to help Kyrgyzstan solve smog problem

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Mongolia will share its experience with Kyrgyzstan in solving the problem of smog, the press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Kazinform has learnt from Kabar.

Deputy head of the ministry Medetbek Mametov discussed cooperation in this direction at a meeting with Ambassador of Mongolia to Kyrgyzstan Ganhuyag Sodnom. They discussed the possibility of studying the principles of quantitative measurement of carbon dioxide indicators, as well as the issues of concluding intergovernmental agreements in the field of ecology.

The ambassador shared Mongolia's experience on subsidies to the manufacturing sector (replacing raw coal with briquetted coal), improving the legislative framework in the field of environmental supervision, as well as in the implementation of international climate projects.

The Kyrgyz official thanked the diplomat for the reception and voiced his readiness to develop cooperation and implement joint environmental projects. He indicated that solving the problem of air pollution is one of the key issues for the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed their readiness for further cooperation in resolving environmental problems and strengthening bilateral ties.