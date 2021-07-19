Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Mongolia’s news agency MONTSAME marks 100 years

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 July 2021, 19:50
Mongolia’s news agency MONTSAME marks 100 years

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mongolia’s major news agency MONTSAME marks its 100 years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Established in 1921, MONTSAME is the major news agency in Mongolia with the headquarter in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar. The agency has so far established the wide communication network within and beyond the country. Its website is run in Mongolian, Russian, English, Mandarin, and Japanese.

Launched as MONTA – the Mongolian Telegraph Agency - 100 years ago on July 19, 1921, it was the first agency to distribute official information.

MONTSAME is the first news agency in the country to publish a weekly newspaper in Russian, Mandarin, Japanese, English languages as well as Old Mongolian script. It also issues the quarterly magazine Mongolia Today in English as well as daily news brochures in English and Russian.

Notably, Kazakhstan’s Kazinform international news agency and MONTSAME have the news exchange agreement.


Events   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India