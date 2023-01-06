Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Mongolia's annual inflation stands at 13.2 pct in December

6 January 2023, 20:43
Mongolia's annual inflation stands at 13.2 pct in December

ULAN BATOR. KAZINFORM - The annual inflation rate for Mongolia rose by 13.2 percent year on year in December, data by the country's National Statistics Office (NSO) showed on Friday, Xinhua reports.

The increase was mainly due to the higher prices for imported goods, the NSO said.

However, the index decreased by 1.3 percent from a month earlier, it said.

There are 410 items in the landlocked Asian country's consumer goods and services basket, with more than half of them being imported, according to the statistical agency.

The country has set a goal of reducing its inflation rate back to single-digit levels by the end of 2023.


Related news
Key economic highlights in 2022 in Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Nearly 100,000 homeless in Italy
Research begins to generate electricity from snow in Japan
Beijing airports expect surge in flights during Spring Festival
S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases down for 5th straight day
Republican McCarthy elected U.S. House speaker on historic 15th vote
S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases down for 4th straight day
307 pedestrians killed on Italy’s roads in 2022
China updates COVID-19 diagnosis, treatment protocol
News Partner
Popular
1 Cold snap to grip northern, western Kazakhstan
2 Number of new COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan
3 Earthquake strikes northeast of Almaty
4 January 8. Today's Birthdays
5 S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases down for 5th straight day

News