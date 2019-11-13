Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mongolia, Kazakhstan to expand educational cooperation

13 November 2019, 13:12
ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - On November 12, Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Sports Yo.Baatarbileg met with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Zhalgas Adilbayev, MONTSAME reports.

The sides underlined that bilateral educational cooperation has long history and it has been expanding and strengthening more recent years. Particularly, the sides established an agreement on mutually accepting educational documents and academic ranks and degrees as well as the number of students to study with Kazakhstan scholarship has been increased to 25.

The Minister voiced willingness to cooperate further in education sector especially in upgrading plan, curriculum and legal environment of educating preschool and special need teachers and training them in short and long periods.

Moreover, the parties exchanged opinions on cooperation possibilities such as conducting joint historical and archaeological researches, mutually publishing scholars’ works, making joint art and sports training and sharing practices.

Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L'Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
