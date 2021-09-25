Mongolia hosts photo, book expo dated to Kazakhstan’s 30th anniversary of Independence

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Mongolia organized a photo and book exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Representatives of the host country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Education and Science, Justice and Internal Affairs, local media and the Kazakh Diaspora took part in the event as guests.

The purpose of the exhibition is to acquaint the Mongolian audience with the history of the formation of Independent Kazakhstan as a sovereign state, which has become a strong country in 30 years. Popularization of the achievements of our country, as well as political, economic, social and spiritual transformations in Kazakhstan’s society thanks to the pragmatic policy of the country's leadership.

The guests could examine photographs and books that reveal the dynamic transformations of the nation, its historical path of development as a sovereign state and its achievements on the international arena, as well as portraits of prominent Kazakh personalities.

Opening the exhibition, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Zhalgas Adilbayev outlined the main successes of Kazakhstan over 30 years of Independence: economic progress, social development, active role in the international security architecture.

Along with this, the Kazakh diplomat informed the audience about the current economic and political reforms aimed at ensuring the sustainable development of the country and the well-being of our citizens. In addition, he briefly told the content of the latest State-of-the-Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the people of Kazakhstan entitled The Unity of the People and Systemic Reforms are a Solid Basis for the Nation’s Prosperity.

In addition, the ex-Ambassador of Mongolia to Kazakhstan Damdinzhav Dashnyam spoke at the event and noted that over 30 years of independence, Kazakhstan had done fundamental work to form a strong state, carried out successful reforms and comprehensive measures to modernize and develop infrastructures and an outdated production system.

According to him, thanks to the wise and balanced policy of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan has achieved impressive results. Today, the course he laid down for the country’s development finds its systemic continuation in the policies of President Tokayev.

During the event, the guests had the opportunity to enjoy Kazakh national musical works performed on the Kazakh folk instrument dombra and the Mongolian folk instrument Morin Khuur. On the occasion of the 160th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Kazakh composer Dina Nurpeissova, the talented youth of Mongolia’s Kazakh diaspora performed her popular pieces Nauai and Asemkonyr.



