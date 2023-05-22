Mongolia, France issue joint statement on enhancing bilateral ties

ULAN BATOR. KAZINFORM - Mongolia and France agreed to expand bilateral ties and cooperation in varied fields, according to a joint statement released by the two countries on Sunday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

At the invitation of Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron paid a state visit to Mongolia on Sunday and Monday. Macron's visit became the first visit by a French president to Mongolia since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1965.

The two sides agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various areas such as defense, economy, agriculture, technology, education, science, culture and sports.

The statement said Mongolia and France would exchange high-level mutual visits, hold political consultations, and support active relations between inter-parliamentary friendship groups between the two counties.



