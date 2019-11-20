Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Mongolia, Central Asian nations discuss death penalty abolishment at UN

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 November 2019, 16:59
Mongolia, Central Asian nations discuss death penalty abolishment at UN

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - Permanent Mission of Mongolia to the United Nations in collaboration with the International Commission against the Death Penalty (ICDP) organized a meeting of Mongolia and Central Asian countries to exchange advanced experience on abolishing capital punishment, MONTSAME reports.

Present at the meeting were Permanent Representatives of five Central Asian countries to the United Nations, a member of the ICDP and former President of Mongolia Ts.Elbegdorj, and a member of the ICDP and former President of the Swiss Confederation Ruth Dreifuss. They discussed about a possibility of the Central Asia to be the first-ever region to put an end to the death penalty.

In his opening speech, Mongolia’s Permanent Representative to the UN L.Purevsuren introduced in detail about grounds of abolishing death penalty and emphasized that the number of countries that are abolishing the punishment are growing in the world. Moreover, he informed that Mongolia, Belgium, Benin, Costa Rica, Mexico, Moldova, France and Switzerland had their initiated resolution, which appeals all of the UN member states to abolish death penalty, approved during the 42 nd session of the UN Human Rights Council, held in September this year.

During the meeting, representatives from Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan which also abolished the death penalty like Mongolia, shared their experiences while delegates from Kazakhstan and Tajikistan talked about difficulties they encountered in abolishing the penalty.

UN   Central Asia  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published