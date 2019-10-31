Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mongolia and Kazakhstan to celebrate 750th anniversary of the Golden Horde

31 October 2019, 20:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia Ulziisaikhan Enkhtuvshin is on a working visit in Kazakhstan.

During a roundtable with Berdibek Saparbayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Mr. Enkhtuvshin told about a project regarding the celebration of the 800th anniversary of the Karakorum.

«The historical interconnection of the Kazakh and Mongolian peoples is common. We are fraternal peoples. Therefore, I think that our relationship should be even stronger. I am glad that relations between the two countries are developing. The ancestors of Genghis Khan lived on the territory of the modern Kazakhstan. We know that the mausoleum of his first son Jochi Khan is also located here in Kazakhstan. In this regard our country fully supports the work carried out by Kazakhstan in regard with the large scale celebration of the 750th anniversary of the Golden Horde», said Ulziisaikhan Enkhtuvshin at the round table of the International Turkic Academy in Nur Sultan.

Mongolian Deputy PM recalled that 2020 will be dedicated to the 1300th anniversary of the written artifact Tonykok.

In his speech Deputy Prime Minister Enkhtuvshin noted that in August 2020 the countries will celebrate the 800th anniversary of the Karakorum. He added that the International Turkic Academy has been cooperating with the Mongolian Scientific Academy, the National Museum and the Institute of Archeology since 2014.

NOTE: Karakorum was the capital of the Mongol Empire between 1235 and 1260 and of the Northern Yuan in the 14–15th centuries. Its ruins lie in the northwestern corner of the Övörkhangai Province of Mongolia. In 1218–19, Genghis Khan rallied his troops for the campaign against the Khwarezm Empire in a place called Karakorum.

