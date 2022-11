10 October 2022, 14:00

Mom and daughter struck and killed in a crosswalk

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM A mother and her daughter were hit and killed while walking in a crosswalk in Shymkent, the Telegram Channel of the Polisia.kz reads.

The accident occurred at 09:35 a.m. The 43-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter died on the spot after being hit by a vehicle.

The pretrial investigation was opened.

Screen from video