MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 - WAM

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has authorised the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for those in the age group of 5-11 years, based on results of clinical studies and rigorous assessment followed by emergency use authorisation and local assessment in compliance with approved regulations and after approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), WAM reports.

This move emanates from the Ministry's emphasise on the importance of vaccination against COVID-19 and as part of the relentless efforts to expand the nation-wide vaccination campaign and to accelerate the recovery process.

The approval of the vaccine represents a critical stage that will strengthen prevention among this age group. The results of clinical studies indicated that the vaccine is safe and has given a strong immune response to children between the age of 5 and 11 years.

The Ministry also announced that it will start providing booster dose for those who have received the Pfizer-BioNtech and Sputnik vaccines – for people with chronic diseases who are at risk of complications. It will be provided to all of people in the age group of 18 to 49; and in the age group of 18-59 for individuals working in the front line.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, the Ministry's Assistant Under-secretary for Public Health, said the decision to provide Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to children between 5 and 11, as well as the booster dose, is in line with the directives of the wise leadership.



