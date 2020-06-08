Go to the main site
    Mohammad Reza Norouzpour appointed as IRNA chief

    8 June 2020, 12:26

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi in a decree on Saturday appointed Mohammad Reza Norouzpour as the new managing director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

    Norouzpour replaced Zia Hashemi who had been IRNA chief since December 31, 2017, IRNA reports.

    Norouzpour had earlier served as deputy spokesman of the Iranian government and secretary of the Iranian government information office.

    He got his MA in communications science and journalism and his Ph.D. in the international relations field.

