Modular hospital deployed in Atyrau to treat COVID-19 patients

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The modular infectious diseases hospital built in 2020 has been deployed in Atyrau city to treat COVID-19 patients, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, the modular hospital is to treat those previously treated at the infectious diseases hospital as well as newly infected.

Atyrau region has registered 65 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, 32 of which have been reported in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has detected 21 COVID-19 cases as a result of screenings. One fresh case of the COVID-19 virus has been recorded in the region’s Indersk district, two in Makhambet district, and nine in Zhylyoinsk district.

Out of the 65 cases, 21 are symptomatic.

240 residents of the region are said to be treated for COVID-19 at home, 29 at the regional infectious diseases hospital, 85 at the modular hospital, 18 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 262 at the hospitals at the Tengiz oilfield.

Over the past day, 30 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection across the region.

Notably, Atyrau region was put into the «red zone» for the spread of COVID-19.