    Modern waste processing plants to be built in Kazakhstan

    22 July 2020, 19:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - It is planned to build modern waste processing plants in six cities of Kazakhstan, this was announced by the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev at a briefing in the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The waste incineration plants will operate in accordance with the requirements equivalent to the European Industrial Emissions Directive. The ministry plans to launch waste processing plants in 6 cities of the republic including Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, Nur-Sultan, Taraz and Shymkent.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Government of Kazakhstan Environment
