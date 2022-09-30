Go to the main site
    Modern TPP construction to improve Semey ecology

    30 September 2022, 12:20

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting the public in Abai region the Head of State assigned the Government and akimat to consider the construction of a new present-day TPP in Semey, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

    As stated there the city infrastructure is extremely worn-out. There is no water in the summer, no heating in winter. The TPP polluting emissions severely affect the air in the city. «It is high time to solve these issues,» the President said.

    «The present-day TPP construction project in Semey and modernization of the city infrastructure, undoubtedly, will have positive impact on the quality of life and environment of the region, the President said.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

