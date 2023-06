Moderately frosty weather to descend on Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan on November 28-30. However, according to Kazhydromet, fog and black ice will persist on the roads of the country.

Moderately frosty weather will prevail in three upcoming days across the country.

Foggy conditions may reduce visibility of roads. Motorists should also use precaution on roads due to black ice.